Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a "peer perform" rating on the energy company's stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHEL. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shell has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Shell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

