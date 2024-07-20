Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Smartsheet were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,631. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $48.29 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

