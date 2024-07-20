Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 368 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

