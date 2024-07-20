Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

