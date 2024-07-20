SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SP Plus were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $51,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after buying an additional 290,403 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $15,391,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SP Plus by 2,311.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 209,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 168,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

