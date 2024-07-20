SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Reduced by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 195,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

