Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.15% from the stock’s current price.
Spectral AI Price Performance
NASDAQ MDAI opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Spectral AI has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $19.50.
Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectral AI will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Spectral AI Company Profile
Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.
