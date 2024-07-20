Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.15% from the stock’s current price.

Spectral AI Price Performance

NASDAQ MDAI opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Spectral AI has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectral AI will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectral AI

Spectral AI Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Highlander Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Spectral AI by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 141,416 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spectral AI in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

