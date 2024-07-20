Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $6,161,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 48,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

