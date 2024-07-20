State Street Co. (STT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $8.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.72. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

