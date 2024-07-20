Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Stepan were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stepan alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $12,869,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Stepan Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $89.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stepan has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Stepan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.