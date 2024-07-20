Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Up 13%

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 2,209,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,077,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.20.

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

