Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Shares Up 16.7%

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 55,372,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 266,517,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.03.

Supply@ME Capital Company Profile

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

