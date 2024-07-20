Swiss National Bank Acquires 400 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Moelis & Company worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,449,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moelis & Company

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.