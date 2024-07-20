Swiss National Bank Buys 112,700 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of NexGen Energy worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,505,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after buying an additional 1,744,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,341,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after buying an additional 1,430,709 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in NexGen Energy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,014,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 817,897 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,852,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 350,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,167,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

