Swiss National Bank Buys 1,900 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Enstar Group worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 2,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR opened at $324.88 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $229.57 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.71 and its 200-day moving average is $296.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

