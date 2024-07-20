Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,062 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,065,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912,454 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,749,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,307,000 after buying an additional 982,785 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,539,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after buying an additional 5,031,505 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,840,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,860,000 after buying an additional 358,911 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,300,326 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares during the period.

BVN stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

