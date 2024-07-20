Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Kemper worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,867. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Down 1.7 %

KMPR opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $64.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Kemper from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kemper

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.