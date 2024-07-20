Swiss National Bank Has $7.33 Million Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Black Hills worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 357.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 56,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

