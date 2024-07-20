Swiss National Bank Has $7.41 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TPH opened at $44.81 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.