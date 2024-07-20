Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Group 1 Automotive worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $1,305,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $303.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $228.84 and a one year high of $323.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

