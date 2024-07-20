Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Itron worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Itron by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Itron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 216,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 126,328 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Itron Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average of $91.85. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

