Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Credit Acceptance worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.33.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $582.43 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $379.77 and a 1 year high of $616.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a current ratio of 13.79.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.71 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.