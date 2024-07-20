Swiss National Bank Sells 5,600 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Verra Mobility worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $30.04 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

