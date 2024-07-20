Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of PotlatchDeltic worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,095,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $1,292,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 162,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 315.80%.

PCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

