Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Power Integrations worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $39,467,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $37,424,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,501,000 after purchasing an additional 390,373 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2,011.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,566,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

POWI opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.11, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,266.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

