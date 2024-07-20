Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Choice Hotels International worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $24,000,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

