Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,919 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE:TDC opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

