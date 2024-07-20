Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $321.60

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 321.60 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 321.60 ($4.17), with a volume of 31080033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318.90 ($4.14).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.54) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.54) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tesco Trading Up 0.3 %

About Tesco

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 310.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

