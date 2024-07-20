Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 1,702 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Cytek Biosciences worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.33. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.86 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

