Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 94,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

HPP stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $753.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912 over the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

