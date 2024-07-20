Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 45,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

TR opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.17. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $35.84.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TR

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.