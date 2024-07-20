Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Nabors Industries worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after acquiring an additional 209,450 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $16,620,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 214,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:NBR opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $59.90 and a one year high of $141.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $878.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $743.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBR. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Stories

