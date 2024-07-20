Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOUS opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $508.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

