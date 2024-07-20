Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. StockNews.com raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company.

Saul Centers Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $921.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.42%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

