Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 824 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of DXP Enterprises worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at $29,936,677.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXPE stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $808.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $57.38.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $412.64 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

