Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,019 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 768,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,937,000 after purchasing an additional 65,480 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.7 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $171.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.28. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

