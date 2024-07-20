The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Up 14.6%

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 228 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 221.70 ($2.88). Approximately 180,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 45,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.50 ($2.51).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65. The company has a market capitalization of £78.22 million, a P/E ratio of 977.27 and a beta of 0.73.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

