Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,656 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,118,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $87.21 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

