Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,583 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Tower Semiconductor worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.90. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 35.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

