TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) PT Raised to $25.50 at B. Riley

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $20.75 to $25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

TTMI stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,870.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,678. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,051,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 192,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 27,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

