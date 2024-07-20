Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,923,000 after buying an additional 1,540,791 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,846,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 844,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,127 shares of company stock worth $536,593. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

