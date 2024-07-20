UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UniFirst news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $185.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.22. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

