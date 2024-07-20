US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,800 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Valvoline by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 10.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV opened at $45.99 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

