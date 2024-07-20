US Bancorp DE Buys 305 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,687,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,446,000 after purchasing an additional 137,935 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,294,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,400 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246,850 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Ryanair by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,544,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,988,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

RYAAY opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $87.18 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.22.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

