US Bancorp DE Buys 75,498 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,846 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,498 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,008,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 460,923 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAN. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

