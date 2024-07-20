US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Associated Banc worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Associated Banc by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,050,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,216 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Associated Banc by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 130,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.0 %

ASB opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

