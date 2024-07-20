US Bancorp DE Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $168.29 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $172.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.28 and its 200-day moving average is $137.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

