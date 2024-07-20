US Bancorp DE Has $2.14 Million Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get XPO alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in XPO by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in XPO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in XPO by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.70.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $112.88 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.52 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.41.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.