US Bancorp DE Has $2.16 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $257.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.04 and a 200-day moving average of $208.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,056 shares of company stock valued at $64,899,898. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

