US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,726 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 358,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 100,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 47,788 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th.

Shares of TLK opened at $19.83 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.1116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

